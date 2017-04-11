Pravets Welcome New PGA Head Golf Professional Robin Jacobs

Pravets Golf & Spa, Bulgaria, has welcomed their new Head PGA Golf Professional, Robin Jacobs. Robin arrived last week and has been settling into his new role.

Robin arrives at Pravets from Minsk in Belarus, where he was most recently the Director of Golf at Belarus’s first indoor golf facility. Prior to that, Robin was the Golf Professional at the first golf course in Belarus – Minsk Golf Club.

A native of The Netherlands, Robin completed his PGA training with the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland, whilst an Assistant Golf Professional in Germany. During this time, Robin also set up his own company, managing golf events, corporate golf days and custom fitting for Wilson.

Robin commented “When I started in Minsk, golf was virtually non-existent. Over the past 3 ½ years, we have grown this to over 550 registered golfers and introduced the game to many people including kids, diplomats, politicians and leading business people. I look forward to contributing to the great work already done at Pravets to grow the game in Bulgaria and deliver first class instruction to the members and guests of Pravets Golf & Spa Resort.”

Robin’s travels now mean he speaks fluent Dutch, German, English and an excellent proficiency in Russian, which will all come in useful for teaching and communicating with a growing international golf clientele at Pravets.

Robin was recruited by Braemar Golf, who continue to support Pravets in the operation and development of the business. Keith Haslam, Managing Director of Braemar Golf stated “Robin is a great new addition to the Pravets team. His experience of working in an Eastern European market such as Belarus will really help his work in Bulgaria, where the game is still at a relatively early stage as well. Plus, his language skills were of great interest to us during the recruitment process. We are keen to develop business from certain markets and Robin will play an important role in this strategy. I heard in his first week he was giving lessons in Russian and has attracted a new member already”.

Alan Rogut, Director of Golf at Pravets also commented “We are delighted to welcome Robin to the Pravets team and look forward to him helping us to continue to develop our golf business. Robin will also play an important role in mentoring and developing Krassimir Panayotov, our Bulgarian Assistant PGA Professional. I know Krassi will learn a lot from Robin and together ensures we can deliver great coaching services to our diverse clientele.”

Pravets Golf Club www.pravets-golfclub.com

Tags: Alan Rogut, Braemar Golf, Keith Haslam, Krassimir Panayotov, Minsk Golf Club, Pravets Golf & SPA, Robin Jacobs