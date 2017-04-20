QHotels Hunts Fox for Northern Role

QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, has appointed renowned hotelier Andrew Fox as regional general manager for the group’s northern hotels – a role which includes the position of on-site general manager at Slaley Hall, in Northumberland.

In addition to his position at Slaley Hall, Fox – who has more than 20 years’ experience with some of the UK’s best-known hotel brands – will oversee operations at two further QHotels golf resorts: Aldwark Manor, near York, and the Westerwood Hotel, near Glasgow.

His expertise will be used to grow Slaley Hall’s leisure offering, including its spa, health club and two on-site restaurants, as well as the hotel’s meeting spaces and championship-standard golf facilities. The hotel was recently named ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and has previously hosted 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events.

Fox, who has previously been the brand’s regional general manager for the Midlands, said: “It’s great to make the move back to QHotels and to maintain an active role in the leisure business in the North-East, a region that has become very important to me.

“I’m keen to reinstate Slaley Hall’s reputation as a luxury resort. Set in 1,000 acres of Northumberland countryside, the hotel has something for everyone, from taking a luxury spa or activity break, to using its meeting or corporate golf facilities.”

Michael Purtill, managing director of QHotels, said: “Not only does Andrew have significant experience of managing prestigious hotels and resorts across the UK, he also has a great track record and deep understanding of business in the North-East region. It’s fantastic to welcome him back to the QHotels management team.”

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall, Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

Slaley Hall www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/slaley-hall

