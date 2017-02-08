Richard Barker Re-joins Golfbreaks.com

Golfbreaks.com, Europe’s leading specialist golf travel company, is excited to announce an expansion to its leadership team with the return of Richard Barker to the business as Commercial Director.

Richard, a qualified PGA professional, previously spent five years with Golfbreaks.com as General Manager to the Teeofftimes.co.uk brand, before it was sold to BRS GolfNow in May 2015. Following a successful 18 months as Director, International Sales at BRS GolfNow, Richard returns to a familiar market having also previously spent time working for De Vere and The Belfry, two of Golfbreaks.com’s largest commercial partners.

This new role will see Richard further improve the concierge booking service at Golfbreaks.com for a number of strategic partnerships including the PGA and the European Tour Travel Club; both key clients within the golf trade and corporate sector of the industry. As Commercial Director, Richard will also oversee the Xclusive Collection; Golfbreaks.com’s most premium offering, acquired from Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk in 2016.

Steve Hemsworth, Managing Director of Golfbreaks.com, said: “Over the last 18 months we have cemented a very strong core leadership team at Golfbreaks and expanded into new markets in Scandinavia and the USA. We had a close working relationship with Richard prior to his move to BRS GolfNow and with the business continuing to expand, he has the profile and experience we are looking for in our senior leadership team.”

Richard Barker added, “Having been back with Golfbreaks.com for just a few weeks, it is incredible to see the continued progress made by the business over the last 18 months, particularly with its focus on the main travel brand and the expansion into new international markets. Coming back to a record breaking January, with over 30,000 golfers booking breaks, made it easy to hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to being able to use my previous commercial, product, marketing, sales and service experience to deliver continued benefit to our strategic partners over the coming years.”

Established in 1998, Golfbreaks.com is Europe’s leading specialist golf travel company with over 220,000 clients traveling annually. Headquartered in Windsor, Golfbreaks.com also have offices in South Carolina, USA and Copenhagen, Denmark, and offer over 2000 venues globally.

