Ross McMurray appointed EIGCA President

Ross McMurray of European Golf Design has become the 10th President of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA). Officially appointed at the President’s Dinner during EIGCA’s 2017 annual meeting, Ross pledged to continue the legacy of his predecessor, Tom Mackenzie, by promoting the professionalism of the organisation’s members who operate under the EIGCA’s professional framework.

Ross said: “I am looking forward to further developing the expertise of our members through the implementation of a structured Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme. CPD will become an important benchmark for EIGCA and will provide an opportunity for members to demonstrate a commitment to updating their skills and knowledge in order to remain professionally competent.”

In his inaugural speech to members at the annual meeting in Spain last Friday, Ross addressed the political uncertainty across Europe. “I want to assure Members and Partners that after 17 years as a pan-European representative body, EIGCA remains committed to acting in the best interests of Members and Partners, wherever they are based, for the good of the profession and wider industry. The European Institute of Golf Course Architects will continue to be a representative body of which all Members can be justifiably proud.”

Ross succeeds Tom Mackenzie of Mackenzie & Ebert and will serve for a two-year term. Christoph Städler of Städler Golf Courses is appointed Vice-President.

