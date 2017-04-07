Royal Liverpool Head Professional John Heggarty Takes Over as PGA Captain

The head PGA Professional at Royal Liverpool, John Heggarty, has joined a distinguished band that includes Sir Henry Cotton, Peter Alliss, Dave Thomas and Dai Rees, by becoming PGA captain.

Heggarty, a 58-year-old PGA Master Professional, succeeds Nicky Lumb and will serve as the Association’s captain for the next two years.

He became head pro at the Open Championship venue aged just 23 and has served on PGA committees at county, regional and national level, including two decades on the Association’s board of directors.

Reflecting on his appointment, he said: “Ultimately when you become captain of The PGA you are treading in the footsteps of PGA Professionals that are names from the history of the game so it is a tremendous honour.

“I turned professional in 1976, the year Dai Rees was PGA captain. As well as being one of the best players of his time Mr Rees was five times Ryder Cup captain. And if further proof was needed reading the other names on the list of captains clearly crystallises the honour that has been bestowed on me.

“I can only aspire to carry out my duties to the best of my ability – I will do my utmost to maintain the values set out by our founding Members and subsequently maintained by the past captains of The PGA.”

Heggarty has been PGA captain-elect for the past two years and, paying tribute to his predecessor, he said: “Nicky and I have known each other for some years now and he has worn many hats for the Association.

“He has always been well-researched and to the point. No matter what decision he came to, it was always made with the Members’ best interests at heart. He discharged his duties as captain with the same professionalism and I‘d like to thank him for his help and guidance over the past two years.”

Heggarty began his tenure as captain on the day Robert Maxfield succeeded Sandy Jones as PGA chief executive.

And in what was one of his last duties after 25 years in the role, Jones welcomed Heggarty as the PGA’s 79th captain.

“We are delighted to appoint John as captain of The PGA,” he said. “He has given long and dedicated service to The PGA at county, regional and national level and is also the highly respected head PGA Professional at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. “John has attained PGA Master Professional status and I’m sure will be a huge asset in the role of captain to The Professional Golfers’ Association.”

