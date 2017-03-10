Shot Scope CEO David Hunter Named Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year

Shot Scope, the Scottish golf technology company, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer David Hunter was named Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the recent BQ Live Awards.

Held at The Hilton, Newcastle, the BQ Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Awards brings together established entrepreneurs from across the UK and recognises those who in their view are next generation entrepreneurs.

An enterprise fellow at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Hunter founded Shot Scope after several years of developing products across the medical, military and industrial markets.

Since its launch to market in January 2016, the brand has experienced high praise within the industry as the first and only performance tracking system that collects data automatically, without disrupting play due to the need to tag or sync with a phone.

The innovative technology brand continues to enjoy a sustained period of expansion, with Hunter’s award following the recent news of a new partnership with Fife Golf and the sponsorship of the 2017 Scottish Golf Awards Order of Merit title.

“I am honoured to receive this award. It’s fantastic recognition for three years of hard work, and is as much acknowledgment for the Shot Scope team, as without them I would not be standing here today. Working together, the team has helped me reach my goal of bringing Shot Scope and automated performance tracking to the golf market,” said David.

“2016 was a fantastic year for the business. The product was sold into 27 countries around the world and the system made its debut on the European Tour.

“Going into 2017, we’ve just returned from a great trip to Orlando exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show, and now we’re rolling out to over one hundred pro shops around the UK over the next month.

“We are now working with international retailers to set up new routes to market around the world. It’s an exciting time for the business,” continued Hunter.

Shot Scope https://shotscope.com/

Tags: David Hunter, Fife Golf, pga merchandise show, Scottish Golf Awards, Shot Scope