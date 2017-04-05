Sod Production Services Hires Chad Adcock as Director of Business Development

Sod Production Services, a division of Riverside Turf, proudly announces the hire of Chad Adcock as their new Director of Business Development. Adcock brings nearly 20 years of golf course management experience to the position, including a track record of operations management and facility development and improvement.

“We are excited to welcome Chad Adcock to the Sod Production Services/ Riverside Turf teams,” said Wells Hula, President of Riverside Turf. “We have known Chad for years and have always been impressed with his knowledge of turf, attention to detail and proven commitment to his position. We know he will be an asset to our organization and also to both our current and future growers.”

Adcock began his career in the turfgrass industry in 2000 with a position as an assistant golf course superintendent at Kinloch Golf Club. Since then, he has served as superintendent for clubs including Cannon Ridge Golf Club, TPC Avenel Golf Club, the Pines and Eaglewood Golf Clubs. He most recently held the position of Director of Golf and Landscape Operations at Kingsmill Resort, where he directed all agronomic and maintenance programs for the resort, overseeing approximately 65 golf and landscape employees. Adcock holds a Bachelors of Science in Agronomy with an emphasis on Turf Management from Mississippi State University, and is a Virginia Certified Pesticide Applicator 3A, 3B, and 5A.

Sod Production Services, a division of Riverside Turf, based in Charles City, Virginia, is a firm that provides research & development funding, proprietary turfgrass licensing, agronomic consulting, and marketing of turfgrass cultivars that are scientifically proven, such as PremierPRO Bermuda Grass.

