Sophie Daws joins Royal Mid-Surrey Club pro team

Former Kent Ladies Champion of Champions Sophie Daws has joined the professional team at Royal Mid-Surrey to boost the Club’s teaching Academy for beginners and provide lessons for members of its thriving ladies and junior sections.

Sophie, a qualified Level 2 coach with a Foundation Degree in Professional Golf Studies from Birmingham University, now forms part of Head Professional Matthew Paget’s team of seven PGA Professional at the club.

She joins the Richmond-based club from Etchinghill Golf Club in Folkstone, where she spent five years growing the Junior passport scheme from scratch to more than 30 regular participants and helping to keep girls involved in the game.

“I’m really pleased to be joining such a progressive club which has the largest ladies section in the country with 309 members and a 92-strong membership of the junior section,” said Sophie.

Sophie follows in the footsteps of Daisy Macve, who is helping club protégé Inci Mehmet as part of the development programme created by her mentor Sir Clive Woodward as she joins the Ladies European Tour.

“Royal Mid-Surrey is one of the few clubs in the UK to have a full-time lady professional among the ranks of its PGA professionals and we are delighted to welcome Sophie in,” said Matthew.

Sophie joins the club during its historic 125th anniversary and will play a leading role in the SSE Women’s Invitational event this month which attracts accomplished golfers as well as many new to the game.

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club www.rmsgc.co.uk

