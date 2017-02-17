Stewart Is New Man At The Manor 

The luxury four-star Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel, near York, has appointed Stewart Woodeson as its new general manager.

Woodeson brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, having worked as a general manager for some of the UK’s most well-known hotel brands. He also has a wealth of experience in catering and golf, including a role as food and beverage resort manager at Wales’ 2010 Ryder Cup venue, the Celtic Manor Resort.

In addition to Aldwark Manor’s renowned golf course, he will oversee the hotel’s six flexible meetings rooms, 120 acres of grounds for teambuilding, the health club and spa.

He said: “Aldwark Manor is a fantastic hotel that has so much to offer both leisure and corporate guests, with stunning surroundings, a delightful golf course and a great atmosphere. I’m delighted to be taking this role and look forward to working with the whole team to showcase just what Aldwark Manor has on offer.”

Michael Purtill, QHotels’ managing director, added: “Stewart’s extensive experience makes him a fantastic addition to the QHotels management team. His previous roles within the hotel industry mean he has exactly what’s required to lead the team at the hotel and make sure our guests have a fantastic experience at Aldwark Manor.”

Part of the award-winning QHotels group, Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel is set within 120 acres of parklands. It is a delightful mix of the old and new, with a contemporary wing attached to the 17th-century manor house.

The beautiful River Ure meanders through Aldwark’s easy-to-walk course, in the breath-taking Vale of York, creating a par-72 layout that may prove as testing as it is aesthetically pleasing. It also has an AA Rosette Brasserie Restaurant under the auspices of award-winning chef James Cooper.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/aldwark-manor-golf-spa-hotel-york

