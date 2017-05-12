STRI Group strengthens ecology and environment team

STRI Group has expanded its UK regional ecology and environment operation by bringing in two new consultants.

Teneille Barwick joins STRI after moving to the UK from Melbourne, Australia. She has a BSc (Hons) in Environmental Science and started her career at an environmental consultancy in the energy sector in Canada. She was a wetland specialist for two years and spent a lot of her time avoiding bears.

She has also worked as a project officer for Conservation Volunteers in New Zealand. Teneille spent the last two years working as an environmental consultant specialising in contaminated land.

Nicole Beckett has recently completed her degree in Physical Geography. Nicole has a passion for sustainability and environmental management and will bring a new and much needed service to STRI.

Bob Taylor, head of ecology and environment at STRI, said: “I’m delighted to welcome both Teneille and Nicole to the growing ecology and environment team. These appointments will add considerably to the scope and diversity of the services we can offer. Teneille brings significant ecological and environmental skills having worked extensively in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK.

“Nicole is a graduate who will increasingly develop her skills in sustainability and environment. This is a much-needed area of expertise particularly given the loss of chemicals within the turf sector. Her role will cover legislative issues, compliance and how golf and other sports fit within a rapidly changing environment.”

Over the past five years, STRI has bolstered its position as a market leader in the sports surface industry. Recently joining forces with Auburn University in the USA, as well as setting up a joint venture in China. This is in addition to recent significant investments made at its facilities in the UK, Australia and Qatar.

STRI www.strigroup.com

Tags: bob taylor, Nicole Beckett, STRI Group, Teneille Barwick