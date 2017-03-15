The Belfry appoints new Director of Golf

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has announced Chris Reeve as its new Director of Golf, an appointment that brings more than 20 years’ experience to the resort.

Reeve, who comes straight from his role as Director of Golf at Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey, joins The Belfry following an impressive career that stems back to 1994. In addition, he boasts over three years as Golf Academy Manager at the Burhill Group Limited – helping manage 22 courses across 10 regions – as well as international experience running the Marbella Golf Coaching programme in Spain.

Heading up the golf operations team at the spiritual home of The Ryder Cup, Reeve will work closely with The Belfry’s resort director James Stewart, whilst also having close ties with Angus MacLeod, director of courses and estates, on the set-up of the three golf courses on offer.

“I’m really excited to be joining The Belfry, especially at a time when the resort is going from strength to strength,” said Reeve. “Whilst it was named Europe’s Best Golf Hotel, The Belfry is also steeped in tournament history and is a place that golfers worldwide aspire to visit. The Brabazon is of course the main attraction, but when you add two other top courses, a PGA Academy with all the latest technology, a superb hotel, bars, restaurants and spa facilities, you have one of the finest environments to work in.”

Meanwhile, resort director Stewart was delighted to announce the appointment of Reeve. “We’re really looking forward to having Chris on board – his ambition and top-level experience in golf will help improve the experience we have to offer here at The Belfry. We’re thrilled to have Chris and look forward to working with him.”

