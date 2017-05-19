The Blairgowrie Golf Club welcomes new Managing Secretary, Steven Morgan

This appointment marks another exciting development at the golf club and will see Steven moving back home to his native Perthshire roots where he started his career at the 5 star Gleneagles Hotel.

Steven, a Qualified PGA Professional, brings over a decade of experience to the club having previously held senior management roles at a number of prestigious venues around the globe including Yas Links in Abu Dhabi and Nirwana Bali Golf Club in Indonesia. Most recently, Steven was part of IMG’s corporate management team based in London where he was responsible for all operational planning and mainline support of their luxury golf club portfolio in Europe.

The new role will see Steven accountable for the effective operational management of the club and will see him working closely with the Committee to activate a number of important strategic initiatives that have been formulated for the 2017 season.

Brian Wesencraft, Club Captain at The Blairgowrie Golf Clubs commented: “The Blairgowrie Golf Club is charmingly located at the feet of the Grampian Mountains, nestled peacefully between glorious tall pine trees and sprawling heather. The Club boasts two championship courses, Rosemount and Lansdowne, as well as a nine-hole layout aptly named Wee Course. The Club offers a number of membership options to suit the modern-day golfers as well as the opportunity for guests to visit and enjoy the wonderful courses and facilities.

Steven commented: “It was the Committee’s creative vision and ambition in developing the golf club that really attracted to me the role here at The Blairgowrie Golf Club. The club has long been regarded as one of the best inland golf venues in the country and so we will look to build on this wonderful reputation and ensure that we become equally recognised as the top club in the area to be a member of.

‘The club has recently launched a number of flexible membership options which have proved hugely popular. The team are also putting the final touches together for the eagerly anticipated reopening of two newly designed holes on the signature Rosemount course and so there is lots of positive momentum happening at the club. I’m honoured to be taking up this opportunity and looking forward to the challenge and to supporting the Committee and the existing team at the golf club.

The Blairgowrie Golf Club www.theblairgowriegolfclub.co.uk

