The countdown is on to the England Golf Awards

The countdown is on to the 2017 England Golf Awards when TV personality Di Dougherty will be the celebrity host for a night of celebration.

Cricket legend David Gower will also be at Lord’s for Thursday’s glittering event, when the spotlight will turn on great moments and achievement at all levels of English golf.

Over 400 people will attend the black-tie event which will feature some of the biggest names in Tour golf, with exclusive messages for the audience.

News of the award winners will be revealed on Twitter as it happens and Instagram followers will see behind-the-scenes images from the venue.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink commented: “This is the first time we’ve staged our awards in this way and we’ve had a fantastic response from golfers, clubs and counties as well as representatives from across the golf industry and the media.

“We’re looking forward to a great night and to blowing the trumpet for golf in England. The stories of our award winners, whether they’re grass roots golfers or leading Tour players, are truly inspirational and we can’t wait to share them.”

Awards will include the Team of the Year, the Players of the Year, the winners of Lifetime Achievement and Lifetime Service Awards and the England Golf Order of Merit winners.

There will be recognition for the stars of club and county golf who do so much to inspire people to play the game. Seven awards will honour these heroes of the game, who will be named from the previously announced finalists:

Club Coach of the Year

Ben Knight, PGA professional of Chartham Park Golf Club, Sussex

James Verrall, PGA professional of Haywards Heath Golf Club, Sussex

Volunteer of the Year

Simon Bacon of Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club, Nottinghamshire

Jenny Davies of Bondhay Golf Club, Yorkshire

Young Ambassador of the Year in association with the Golf Foundation

Emma Anderson of Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Nottinghamshire

Dualle Dabayl, Golf Activator with Community Golf, Surrey

GolfMark Club of the Year sponsored by TaylorMade-adidas Golf

Essendon Country Club, Hertfordshire

The Point at Polzeath, Cornwall

Most Welcoming Golf Club, sponsored by american golf

Fynn Valley Golf Club, Suffolk

Leeds Golf Centre, Yorkshire

Strongest Community Engagement

Bromley Golf Centre, Kent

Hollingbury Park Golf Course, Sussex

County of the Year, sponsored by SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC

Lancashire

Warwickshire

