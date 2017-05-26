The Grove Welcomes David Howell As Golf Ambassador 

The Grove, London’s country estate, today welcomes multiple European Tour winner and former Ryder Cup player, David Howell, as its first golf ambassador.

Howell, a five-time winner on the European Tour, BMW PGA Champion in 2006 and an important member of two winning European Ryder Cup teams, will work closely with The Grove as it continues to build on its reputation as one of the UK’s finest, open-to-all resorts.

David Howell said: “I’ve been a long-time fan of The Grove, both as a visitor staying in the hotel and as a golfer playing the championship golf course, which is famed for its all-year-round playing condition.

“There are very few five-star pay and play golf venues in the UK that create a premium experience that is delivered in a relaxed, friendly way, but The Grove has been at the top of its game, delivering this day-in, day-out since opening in 2003. I look forward to working with them.”

Anna Darnell, Director of Golf and Resort Experiences at The Grove, said David would play an important role in helping the 300-acre estate, close to central London, grow its position as an international destination of choice in the UK.

“David is a highly respected Tour professional and Sky Sports golf commentator who understands our customers, what we are trying to achieve and most important of all, is a huge fan of The Grove. We look forward to working with him on a number of initiatives in the near future.”

The Grove still remains the only UK venue to have hosted a World Golf Championship event, won by Tiger Woods in 2006, and its course consistently features in many influential Top 100 rankings, including those produced by Golf Monthly and Golf World Magazines.

Sitting alongside the critically-acclaimed 18-hole Kyle Phillips-designed golf course, The Grove offers luxury accommodation in 26 historic Mansion House suites, as well as 191 rooms within the contemporary West Wing, close to the Sequoia Spa where guests can indulge in a variety of treatments and therapies.

For more information, visit: www.thegrove.co.uk

Tags: Anna Darnell, David Howell, The Grove