The Scandinavian enters a new era

Following a successful opening in 2010 and six years of steady growth, The Scandinavian moves into a new era with the appointment of new CEO, David Shepherd. David, a PGA professional from the UK joins The Scandinavian from highly acclaimed Monte Rei in Portugal, having also spent a considerable amount of time at the four time Ryder Cup venue, The Belfry.

David Shepherd, CEO at The Scandinavian said: “From the first visit to the club it was evident that The Scandinavian has everything in place to become one of the very best clubs in Europe. The considerable investment in the golf course and the stunning clubhouse is clear and shows in the quality throughout. It is no surprise to me that the award and new ranking was announced only days after my arrival and I am sure anyone that visits or steps foot inside the clubhouse wouldn’t argue. The future is really bright for The Scandinavian and I look forward to being a part of its development and growing the brand”

David’s arrival coincides with the announcement that the Old Course at The Scandinavian has once again been crowned best course in Denmark at the World Golf Awards as well as being ranked number three in Scandinavia in a new Golf Digest ranking.

Tuula Undall, Club Manager commented, “It’s always nice to be recognized for your efforts when you work hard to give members and guests a great experience. It is the second time World Golf Award have designated Old Course as the best golf course in Denmark, and knowing that the votes comes from the daily users of the golf courses makes the award even sweeter. The ranking-list within the Top 100 Golf Courses in the Nordics is brand new and developed by Golf Digest in Sweden. A position as 3 for Old Course and 25 for New Course in the first edition makes us all very proud to be a part of the team at The Scandinavian”.

The Scandinavian is based 25 minutes north of Copenhagen, Denmark, and has gained recognition around the world as a premier golf club in Scandinavia. The Scandinavian is home of two Robert Trent Jones II courses built to the highest standard sprawling across 200 hectares of land previously used by Denmark’s military. Since opening six years ago, the Old course has been ranked several years in a row as the number one golf course in Denmark and the New Course often number two.

