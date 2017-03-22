Timberlake Is Latest Recruit to Join GCA 

Surrey-based Ian Timberlake is the latest renowned golf industry figure to join the increasingly influential Golf Consultants Association (GCA).

Timberlake, a director of Timberlake Golf, has more than 20 years’ experience in the golf industry and has an exceptional knowledge of the UK and Ireland market and key industry figures.

He has earned a reputation for maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality and discretion and is regarded as having one of the largest networks in the business. His consultancy, Timberlake Golf, specialises in executive search and selection services to the golf industry, its clubs and businesses, and the placement of management staff throughout the UK, Ireland and EMEA region.

He said: “Joining the GCA allows me to continue working with many of its members, advising on executive search and selection. Membership will assist us in identifying potential new clients and candidates and will also offer the opportunity to provide multi-faceted services with fellow consultants.”

Howard Swan, chairman of GCA, added: “Ian is already well known to our members and he brings a new skill-set to the association as the only member who has specialised in golf industry recruitment. His membership is testament to the increased reach and the burgeoning credibility of the GCA and I hope it proves a fruitful decision for him.”

The GCA, formed in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to see any phase of a project through from conception to end. www.golfconsultants.co.uk

