Topgolf Welcomes Former Starbucks COO to Board of Directors

Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf® announce former Starbucks COO Troy Alstead has joined its board of directors.

“Topgolf is a company to watch. I’m proud to support a brand that is not only delivering a remarkable social experience but also fostering an award-winning workplace culture and giving back to the communities it serves,” Alstead said. “It is an honor to join this impressive lineup of board members, and I’m thrilled to play a part in Topgolf’s story.”

Alstead joins a highly-respected board that includes Callaway Golf Company President and CEO Chip Brewer, Thomas Dundon of Dundon Capital Partners, and Providence Equity Partners Managing Directors Michael Dominguez and Scott Marimow. The board is led by Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson.

“Troy is joining the Topgolf team at a pivotal time of growth and brings an invaluable wealth of experience as it pertains to scaling a business for global expansion,” said Anderson. “Troy is an outstanding asset to the company, and his addition to the board helps position Topgolf for continued strategic growth as a leader in sports entertainment.”

Alstead spent 24 years with Starbucks Corporation, where he most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and led the global operations of the business and its family of brands. He is the founder and president of Harbor O5, the developer of a new restaurant and social concept set to open later this year, and the founder of the Ocean5 Foundation, an organization focused on raising awareness and funding for the sustainability of the world’s oceans.

Alstead received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Washington. He additionally serves on the board of directors for Harley-Davidson, Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.

Topgolf www.topgolf.com

Tags: Chip Brewer, Erik Anderson, Michael Dominguez, Scott Marimow, Starbucks, TopGolf, Troy Alstead