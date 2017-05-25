Touring professional, Jack Senior, joins the team at Carus Green

Touring golf professional, Jack Senior, has joined the team at Carus Green Golf Club as an ‘attached playing professional’. Jack, 28, from Heysham, has been a professional golfer for more than five years and having visited Carus Green many times, is delighted to be presented the opportunity to use the facilities and will now be representing the club in the coming season.

Most renowned for beating US golf superstar, Jordan Spieth, in the US Amateur Championships in 2011, Jack has won a number of key tournaments during his time as both an amatuer and professional, notably, the Lytham Trophy, the New South Wales Amatuer Championship and the Hampshire Hogg, all in 2011; he also formed part of the winning Walker Cup team in the same year. Jack has also won the EuroPro tour twice, the Challenge Tour in 2015 at Spey Valley and qualified for the Open in 2016. This season sees him competing once again on the Challenge Tour which runs until the end of November.

As part of his association with Carus, Jack was on hand last week to collect a brand new Land Rover Discovery Sport from Kentdale Land Rover, with whom Carus has an on-going relationship. Kentdale Land Rover’s Head of Business, Kenny Curran, presented Jack with his new vehicle, with both businesses logos on display to promote their respective offerings.

“I am very excited to be joining Carus as part of the team,” said Jack. “I have been here many times to use the facilities, which are superb, so I’m thrilled to be able to now utilise these on an on-going basis. Carus is a fresh, modern and progressive club – one of the finest in the North-West – so I’m extremely happy to be associated with their brand.”

“To have a high-calibre professional as talented and successful as Jack joining our team at Carus is tremedous news and we look forward to a positive and fruitful future relationship.” added Carus’ owner, Graham Curtin.

Carus Green Golf Club www.carusgreen.co.uk

Tags: Carus Green, Graham Curtin, Jack Senior