Troon International Scoops High Recognition at Annual Awards

Troon®, the world’s leading golf management company, hosted its annual conference last week, bringing together representatives from across the world to share insights into how the company continues its pursuit of excellence and leading performance in the golf and hospitality sector. The conference theme aptly focussed on ‘playing to your strengths’ highlighting how professionals in the organisation must work together, complementing one another’s talents to get the best results for its clients.

An integral and highly decorated part of the proceedings are the annual awards. Set out across a wide range of categories, each year, the company’s top associates are recognised. This year added a new dimension, with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Alice Cooper presenting the Troon Rockstar Awards.

The evening was further demonstration of Troon’s international stature and the quality of representatives within the organisation. Troon International had a rich vein of nominations, with some of the evening’s headline awards going to outstanding international performers.

“To say I am proud of what the international teams achieved here this week is an understatement,” commented Mark Chapleski, President Troon International. “A major component of the Troon culture is our leaderships’ commitment to nurturing talent. Our annual awards allow us to celebrate great achievements and hopefully inspire others to strive to innovate and excel.”

Troon International’s portfolio was strongly represented through the evening, with Lisa Cole, one of Troon’s most dedicated professionals, receiving the auspicious John Easterbrook Troon Ambassador of the year award.

Cole, who is based in Troon International’s headquarters in Dubai has built up a stellar reputation amongst her peer group and Troon’s ownership representatives.

“Lisa has been one of our real pillars of strength,” continued Chapleski. “I get to work with Lisa day-in, day-out and have the utmost admiration for her work ethic and commitment to the Troon brand. She is respected by all her contemporaries and we are extremely proud of what she has achieved.”

There was also recognition for Babar Asghar from The Royal Club, Bahrain who scooped the International Associate of the year award. As the Club’s Water Resources Manager, he has lead the way in the critical area of water management and his overall “can do” approach has made him both indispensable but also universally popular with his peers.

The Rockstar Awards are designed to further recognize those who continually go above and beyond to ensure the best possible service and experience for clients, members and guests. A long-list of international representatives were nominated (see below), reinforcing the strength and depth of Troon’s talent pool. Eventual winners included: “Troon Fit Rockstar” Abu Dhabi Golf Club UAE and for “Owner Satisfaction” Domat Ems, Switzerland.

“First, I want to congratulate all who were nominated, which in itself is an achievement worth celebrating,” commented Bruce Glasco, COO Troon. “Lisa (Cole) and Babar (Asghar) have rightly been recognized for their individual contributions to Troon’s global business. As a company, we focus on providing professionals the tools to excel. Our aim is to nurture the strongest line-up of talent with the golf and hospitality sector. Today is a great reminder to all as to how many top-performing associates we have in our organization and why Troon continues to set the standards in service, quality and hospitality.”

Nominees for Annual Awards;

“Superintendent of the year” nominated – Sean Kinsley, The Address Montgomerie Dubai

"GM of the year" nominated – Anna Darnell, The Grove, London

"Golf Professional of the year" nominated – Barry West, Mollymook, New South Wales
"Turnaround facility of the year" nominated – Kooinda Waters, New South Wales

"Facility Newcomer of the year" nominated – Paradise Palms, Queensland

"Most Improved facility" nominated – Arabian Ranches, Dubai

Nominees for the Troon Rockstar Awards included;

"Guest Satisfaction" (overall) nominated – The Els Club Teluk Datai, Malaysia

"Troon Rewards capture rate" nominated – The Els Club Desaru Coast, Malaysia

"Grow the Game" nominated – Arabian Ranches, Dubai

"Innovative/Adapt/Be Different" nominated – Paradise Palms, Cairns, Australia

"Social media Campaigns" nominated – Al Zorah, Ajman, UAE & Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE

"Troon Fit" nominated The Allegria, Egypt

