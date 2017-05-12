Troon Names Tim Schantz President

Troon®, the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing, has appointed Tim Schantz as president of the company. Schantz joined Troon in 1998 and most recently served as executive vice president of global business development for the 27-year-old management firm. Under his leadership in business development, Troon has expanded globally working with more than 270 golf courses in 31 countries.

“I am proud to be a part of an incredible team,” said Schantz. “The depth of talent at Troon extends across our 12,000 associates. I am truly humbled and honored to serve as president and am committed to further improving and growing this exceptional company.”

Troon is made up of six unique divisions, including Troon Golf, Honours Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, CaddieMaster and True Club Solutions. As president of Troon, Schantz will oversee strategic planning, global development, branding and Troon’s newest initiative, True Club Solutions.

“In this new role, Tim’s involvement will allow me to spend more time on newly acquired businesses like CaddieMaster, as well as our operating and financial platforms,” said Dana Garmany, chairman and chief executive officer, Troon. “I am very pleased to have this seasoned executive in this important role.”

Schantz has over twenty-two years of experience in the golf and hospitality industries, specializing in corporate and real estate transactions. Prior to joining Troon, Schantz served as Vice President and Senior Corporate Counsel for the Doubletree Corporation, a Phoenix-based lodging and hospitality company.

A licensed attorney, Schantz began his career in the California offices of Latham & Watkins international law firm. Schantz received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Colorado Boulder and his Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Kansas.

