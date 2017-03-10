Troon Promotes Three Executives To Division Presidents

Troon®, the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing, has promoted three experienced executives to division presidents. Mark Chapleski is the new president of Troon International and Mitch Harrell is the new president of Troon Golf. These announcements follow the recent promotion of Ryan Walls, who was named president of Troon Privé last fall. The Chapleski and Harrell appointments follow the recent promotions of former Troon International President Bruce Glasco and former Troon Golf President Mike Ryan to co-chief operating officers and executive vice presidents.

“Mark, Mitch and Ryan all have had long and distinguished careers with Troon and were ready to assume larger roles with our growing company,” said Dana Garmany, chairman and chief executive officer, Troon. “Our division presidents, including Bob Barrett who oversees our Honours Golf division and Rich Carter, president of True Club Solutions, are an impressive group of leaders. We’re excited about the future of Troon as we continue to grow each of our divisions through quality individuals and outstanding facilities.”

As president of Troon International, Mark Chapleski will oversee a host of world-class resorts, private and semi-private clubs covering a broad spectrum of cultures and destinations. Chapleski most recently served as the area managing director for Troon Middle East. He joined Troon in 1999 and has more than 30 years of experience in the golf industry. Chapleski is based in Troon’s Dubai office in the United Arab Emirates.

As president of Troon Golf, Mitch Harrell will direct a portfolio of daily-fee, resort and semi-private properties located across the globe. A 35-year golf industry veteran, Harrell joined Troon in 1999 as vice president of operations. In 2005, Harrell was appointed senior vice president of operations, supervising 18 facilities across the United States. In 2011, Harrell took over as general manager of Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. while continuing to oversee several other properties as vice president of operations for the company. Harrell will be based in Troon’s Scottsdale offices.

Troon Privé Division President Ryan Walls oversees a growing collection of fine private clubs around the world. He is a twenty-year member of the PGA of America and is a former Horton Smith Award winner. Since joining Troon in 1996, Walls has been in a number of operational leadership positions, including directing the company’s Australia, Asia & Pacific divisions. Prior to his current role, Walls served as the senior vice president of operations, overseeing operations at a number of multi-course properties while also managing Troon’s Sales and Marketing department. During his tenure, Walls created and launched many successful Troon initiatives including Troon Values Your Time pace of play program, TroonFIT wellness initiatives as well as industry leading revenue management practices. Walls will continue to be based in Troon’s Scottsdale offices.

