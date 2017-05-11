18 hole South Wales Golf Course for sale

The Property comprises an 18 hole Bob Sandow designed course set in about 103 acres. The site includes a purpose-built clubhouse which caters for weddings and functions as well as the usual golfers and golfing societies.

The business has a very full complement of machinery housed in a large secure machinery store.

In addition to the above is a block of 28 acres situated across the road and which is available as a separate lot.

The guide price is £1.5m for the golf course and business and £200,000 for the block of land. Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure comments: “This is a very attractive and profitable golf business. The club is well regarded as a wedding/party venue and a buyer has an opportunity improve on this aspect of the business.

The course is in good condition, is only about 10 minutes from the M4 and is recognised as being a well-run family business”

For further information contact Tom Marriott | Director | +44 (0) 207 491 1555 | m: +44 (0) 79006 720 45 tom@hmhgolf.com

HMH Golf and Leisure www.hmhgolfandleisure.com

Peterstone Lakes Golf Club http://www.peterstonelakes.co.uk/

