Blacknest Golf and Country Club, Hampshire: For Sale at £1.8 Million

Greenbanks Golf Ltd, advised by Savills, has brought to market the Blacknest Golf and Country Club, near Farnham in Hampshire at a guide price of £1.8 million.

The course includes an 18 hole 69 par golf course, a nine-hole academy course and a driving range. A modern purpose built clubhouse and green-keeping complex are also on site. Conference and wedding facilities as well as a restaurant form a key part of Blacknest’s offering.

Kay Griffiths, associate director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, comments: “Blacknest Golf and Country Club is a great opportunity for a new owner to enhance the strong reputation of the course and develop the facilities already on site. The business benefits from many different income streams and we expect significant interest when brought to market.”

Blacknest Golf and Country Club http://www.blacknestgolf.co.uk/

Savills www.savills.co.uk

Tags: Blacknest Golf and Country Club, Greenbanks Golf Ltd, Kay Griffiths