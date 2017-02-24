Buckinghamshire Golf Club Sale Completes

On 21 February 2017 the Japanese brewing giant Asahi Group Holdings Limited completed the sale of The Buckinghamshire Golf Club via the sale of 100% of the share capital in its wholly-owned subsidiary Buckinghamshire Golf Co Ltd.

Asahi had owned The Buckinghamshire Golf Club for almost 25 years, following its acquisition of the Denham Court Estate in the late 1980s. During the period of its ownership Asahi invested heavily in the property and business to develop a championship standard golf course, designed by John Jacobs OBE, with the original Grade II listed mansion house being converted into a prestigious clubhouse to serve the golf course.

The Buckinghamshire Golf Club opened for business in 1992 and since then, with the benefit of Asahi’s continued support, it has grown to become one of London’s finest golf courses where members and visitors enjoy the well located and exceptionally attractive golf facilities.

The purchaser is Buckinghamshire Park Resort (Holdings) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagleresort Limited, who already own and operate a portfolio of Hotels and golf clubs comprising of its flagship Old Thorns Golf & Country Estate, in Liphook, Hampshire, Lythe Hill Hotel and Spa in Haslemere, Tracy Park Golf & Country Hotel in Bath, Castlemartyr Resort, the luxury 5-star resort in County Cork, Ireland and Chart Hills Golf Club, a trophy golf course in Kent which they acquired in September 2016.

Commenting on the latest acquisition, Neil Drinkwater, Business Development Manager of the group, said: “Acquiring the prestigious Buckinghamshire Golf Club is a significant milestone and important step forward for our hotel and leisure brand.”

Savills acted on behalf of Asahi during the sale process, with Buckinghamshire Park Resort (Holdings) Limited being advised by HMH Golf and Leisure.

No financial information is available

