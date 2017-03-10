Cape Wickham Links – World’s #24 Ranked Golf Course for Sale
Story published at 11:43, Friday, March 10th, 2017
The newly built Cape Wickham golf course on Tasmania’s King Island has been put on the market by agent Knight Frank.
Michael Hede, Director of Knight Frank, said: “This is a truly unique offering as it is very rare for a golf course ranked among the World’s Top 100 to be offered on the open market.”
In 2016 Cape Wickham was ranked by Golf Digest (USA) as the 24th greatest golf course in the world. To put this in perspective, Mr Hede said, “There are circa 32,000 golf courses in the world and a ranking of # 24 puts Cape Wickham among the ultra-elite, crème de la crème of golf courses.”
Cape Wickham opened in November, 2015 to rave reviews worldwide. Typical was the Hong Kong Golfer magazine which opined “Add jaw dropping vistas into the mix and, for the golfing purists at any rate, this must surely rank among the most important courses to have opened in living memory.”
Mr Hede said this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a resort investor or golf aficionado to acquire a stunning property located on some of the most dramatic golf coastline in the world. 10 holes are adjacent Bass Strait, while a further 2 have their tee beside the Ocean.
In addition to this superb golf course, the improvements include 16 large and luxurious 4.5 star accommodation suites, club house, maintenance compound, secure water rights, fully computerized irrigation system and all operating equipment. The site comprises over 330 acres and there is enormous scope for further development, including a second golf course.
The forward bookings for the 2017 year reflect double digit growth, an acknowledgement of the feedback and quality reviews from happy Golfers from every corner of the Globe.
King Island is well serviced by air with 3 airlines providing daily flights from 3 different Melbourne airports. The Global Journal of Golf Design and Architecture declared that King Island and Cape Wickham was “The World’s Newest Great Golf Destination”.
The Cape Wickham Links architects are Mike DeVries and Darius Oliver. Mike DeVries is based in Michigan, USA.Mike spent months on site in the early days developing and planning the layout. Cape Wickham is one of those wonderful natural sites where there are literally hundreds of potential golf holes. The great dilemma was to extract the best layout which was also consistent with the owner’s requirement that this be pure golf – easily walkable with each hole flowing from one to the next.
Local golf aficionado, Darius Oliver collaborated with Mike on the design of the course and supported Mike while he was in the USA. Darius is the author of a number of golf books and operates the popular Planet Golf It was Darius who recognised the potential of the site and convinced both owner Duncan Andrews and Mike to get involved. All three believe that the Cape Wickham site is the best for golf they have ever seen.
Cape Wickham Links is managed by The Dunes Golf Links For further information contact Michael Hede, Director, Knight Frank, Michael.Hede@au.knightfrank.com
Cape Wickham http://capewickham.com.au/
Tags: Cape Wickham Links, Darius Oliver, Knight Frank, Michael Hede