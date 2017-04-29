Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort, Co. Meath: guide price €18m

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the sale of Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort, Trim, Co. Meath, Ireland, a magnificent 4-star full service, resort hotel with 18 hole golf course designed by the late Christy O’Connor Jnr

Knightsbrook is a magnificent 4-star full service, resort hotel. It features 131 luxury guest bedrooms and 28 three-bedroom self-catering units. There are outstanding facilities throughout.

The Rococco Restaurant, The Terrace Lounge, Swifts Bar, and Gullivars bar provide for formal and informal dining options. Knightsbrook affords some of the best conferencing & banqueting facilities in County Meath, accommodating up to 1100 delegates at any given time and 400 wedding guests banqueting style.

The highly-acclaimed spa & health club has made Knightsbrook a favourite for domestic and international visitors with its extensive pampering facilities, treatment rooms, 18 metre swimming pool, fully equipped gym, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi and exercise studio.

The Championship 18-hole golf course was designed by former Ryder Cup Legend, the late Christy O’Connor Jnr and is set among picturesque surroundings of leafy trees and revamped greens.

Situated in Trim town the hotel is within easy reach of a wide array of local amenities and tourist attractions. The hotel is positioned just off the N15 Road and provides convenient access to Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway. Dublin Airport is located approximately 48km east of the hotel and is easily accessed via the M50 and N3 motorways.

Niamh Walsh, Associate Director, Trading Assets, Cushman & Wakefield commented, “We expect there to be strong interest from both domestic & international investors for Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort given its quality, extensive facilities and its close proximity to Dublin and to the many tourist attractions in the Boyne Valley.”

Cushman & Wakefield have been instructed to act as sole agents. The property has been launched to the market with a guide price of €18 million.

The hotel continues to trade on a business as usual basis with the existing dedicated management team and staff. Viewings by appointment with sole selling agent Cushman & Wakefield contact Niamh Walsh, Tel +353 1 639 9242 email Niamh.Walsh@cushwake.ie

Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Resort http://www.knightsbrook.com

