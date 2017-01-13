New PGA North Secretary Paine Has Drive To Succeed

Jonathan Paine, who has been installed as PGA North regional secretary, reckons he’s embraced every job since arriving at the Bolton headquarters in 2009 including van driver and office and tournament administrator.

“This is the role I’ve always wanted,” he said. “I have certainly got the drive to succeed and I believe we could become the strongest region because we have a big membership and a fantastic array of courses.”

Paine, and long-serving tournament director Andrew Chadwick, have already discussed various initiatives including making members more aware of what’s on offer from the Association.

“We are determined to build up the region to the level it used to be with a full order of merit series supported by sponsors,” said Paine.

“We already have some irons in the fire. It would be great if we could get the Manchester Open back on the schedule this summer and gain financial support for all our main tournaments including the Leeds Cup. We are also working to entice some of our former sponsors back on board. My role is to get out there and meet people.”

Paine, 30, who lives in Bolton, is father of Oliver, 3, and Joshua, nine months, and husband to Stephanie.

PGA News www.pga.info

Tags: Andrew Chadwick Jonathan Paine, PGA