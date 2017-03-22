Royal Norwich Golf Club Completes Sale of land for development

Royal Norwich Golf Club, one of the Norfolk’s leading courses, has completed the sale of its land to developer Persimmon for £17m.

The sale, which has been planned for number of years, will see the current site eventually being redeveloped into housing, while the golf club will relocate to Weston Park, following the acquisition of their existing course from Weston Park Golf Club.

“We are absolutely delighted to have signed the agreement,” said David Coventry, Chairman of Royal Norwich Golf Club. “This has been a long process for members, the various committees and individuals who have been involved in the project, but we can finally start the next exciting phase in the development of Royal Norwich.”

The current golf course will remain open for next two years, with investment planned immediately on site to maintain the quality of the golfing experience for members and visitors. Work on the new Weston course is due to begin this month with the intention of opening in early 2019.

The new home for Royal Norwich Golf Club will be developed into one of the region’s outstanding new courses, featuring an 18-hole and academy course being designed by Ross MacMurray of European Golf Design, and a new club house.

Royal Norwich Golf Club www.royalnorwichgolf.co.uk

European Golf Design www.egd.com

