The Club Company Continues Expansion

Leading Country Club Operator, The Club Company, acquired Witney Lakes Resort on 15th May 2017. Located on the edge of the Cotswolds, Witney Lakes Resort opened in 1993. Health & Fitness facilities and a Spa were added in 1999.

Witney Lakes Resort has a stunning 18 hole Lakeland-style golf course, state-of-the-art leisure facilities including a gym, studio, swimming pool, steam room and sauna, as well as a spa and health and beauty treatment rooms. The site also has protected planning permission for an 86-bedroom hotel.

The acquisition of Witney Lakes Resort by The Club Company follows the acquisition of Wharton Park (Worcestershire) in December 2015 and, more recently, Woodbury Park (Devon) in November 2016.

Witney Lakes Resort’s acquisition is part of the company’s expansion strategy to acquire new sites as well as adding new facilities to the existing portfolio. In 2016, amongst other investments, the company opened a 56-bedroom four-star hotel at The Warwickshire, and has significantly extended the Health and Fitness club at Castle Royle (Berkshire).

Commenting on the acquisition, Thierry Delsol, Chief Executive of The Club Company, said: “We are delighted to announce the purchase of Witney Lakes Resort. This acquisition fits perfectly with The Club Company’s expansion strategy, in pursuing organic and external growth. We are really excited about the acquisition and are looking forward to working with the team and the members there”.

With the acquisition of Witney Lakes Resort, The Club Company now has 13 clubs in its portfolio, all located around the UK.

Witney Lakes Resort http://witney-lakes.co.uk/

The Club Company www.theclubcompany.com

