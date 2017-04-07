The KP Club sold by Colliers International

The KP Club, a 180-acre luxury holiday and golf resort in Pocklington, Yorkshire, has been sold for the first time through global real estate advisor, Colliers International, to the Darwin Leisure Property Fund, owner of 20 park resorts across the UK, which operate under the Darwin Escapes brand.

The property has been developed to provide a boutique holiday lodge park of exceptional standard and an 18-hole, Par 70 golf course over rolling parkland terrain.

The KP is also a popular wedding and conference venue and comprises 34 letting lodges; seven of which are ‘hotel pods’, each skillfully divided with four individual letting rooms. There are two restaurants on site including ‘The Glasshouse’, where diners can take in breath-taking views across the rolling hills while eating great British dishes. In addition, there is also a first-floor restaurant, known as ‘The Vale of York’.

Colliers International’s Richard Moss, Head of UK Parks Agency at Colliers International’s Leeds office, who handled the sale, commented: “The parks and leisure resorts sector has been very active so far in 2017 and Darwin’s continued investment into the industry illustrates the continued strong demand for UK holiday and leisure businesses. Furthermore, it signals the buyer’s intention to grow its business in the North of England.

“The previous owners created a trading platform of the highest quality, making The KP one of Yorkshire’s most well regarded holiday and leisure destinations. I have no doubt that under Darwin’s ownership, it will continue to thrive and be the setting for many more memorable customer experiences.”

Anthony Esse, representing the Darwin Leisure Property Fund said: “The KP Club is the perfect addition to our Darwin Escapes portfolio of holiday parks. Each Darwin Escapes park has its own unique character but all offer the highest standards of accommodation, facilities and service. Darwin has invested heavily across the portfolio in order to create some of the best holiday destinations in the UK, and we look forward to carrying on the legacy of The KP Club to ensure it continues to be a leading resort.”

One of the outgoing partners added, “The business and its customers are in extremely safe and experienced hands – we wish Darwin all the very best for the future.”

The property was sold for an undisclosed fee.

Colliers acted on behalf of a private consortium to sell the property.

