2019 Solheim Cup Date Announced
Story published at 12:14, Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
Page last updated at 3:15 pm, Wednesday, April 19th, 2017
The 2019 Solheim Cup will take place from 13th to 15th September 2019 as the prestigious biennial contest between Europe and USA heads to the world-famous PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Perthshire.
Scotland won the right to host The Solheim Cup in 2019 after an extensive and very competitive bidding process, coming out on top of a list of ten countries who submitted expressions of interest in hosting the event.
Significant planning and preparation for one of the world’s foremost sporting events has been under way for some time and now the dates of the event have been confirmed after careful deliberation between key partners including VisitScotland, Gleneagles, the Ladies European Tour (LET), the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and IMG.
Paul Bush, Director of Events, VisitScotland, said: “Together with the LET, LPGA and other partners we have put a lot of thought and research into making sure this is the optimum week for all involved to ensure The 2019 Solheim Cup is an unreserved success. From all the advance sports calendars we have seen and the information gathered, this date will allow The 2019 Solheim Cup to be the highest profile golf event taking place in Europe and the US. It will also be the highest profile event taking place from a global sports perspective.”
Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman of the Ladies European Tour (LET), added: “The Solheim Cup has a long, rich, heritage like no other event in women’s golf and we are thrilled to announce the dates for our next home match at Gleneagles in Scotland. Since we launched the competition in 1990 with the Solheim family and the LPGA, the event has grown significantly in prominence and profile and today is a strong, world recognised brand. As a tour, we recognise that golf is the only Olympic sport that Europe plays together as a team, and take a huge amount of pride in bringing Europe’s leading female golfers to compete in The Solheim Cup. We are therefore fully committed to working with our partners to deliver an outstanding event for all concerned.”
Ticketing plans are now being developed with plans in place to have tickets on sale during The 2017 Solheim Cup in West Des Moines as part of official travel packages. General registration for event information is available via www.SolheimCup2019.com
The week will begin with the PING Junior Solheim Cup taking place 8th – 10th September at Gleneagles with the participants made to feel an important part of the main event. This unique U18 event will be showcased as never before as Scotland seeks to ensure that this is the most family orientated Solheim Cup ever staged. VisitScotland, on behalf of the Scottish Government, has stated the ambition to ensure the 2019 edition of the Solheim Cup in Perthshire will serve to both grow golf and leave a lasting legacy of increased participation in women’s sport.
Themes of equality, innovation and experience will be thread through all the events communications as The 2019 Solheim Cup aims to engage both the traditional golf audience and the wider sport fan, raising the profile of women’s golf both in Scotland and internationally. The Scottish Government and VisitScotland have been long-time supporters of the women’s game having partnered with the Ricoh Women’s British Open for many years and more recently, significantly enhancing the Aberdeen Asset Ladies Scottish Open as it becomes a co-sanctioned LET and LPGA event for the first time this year.
The 2019 Solheim Cup will not only showcase the stunning assets of Scotland, the Home of Golf, but also build on the legacy of the successful 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. It will underline that Scotland is the perfect stage for major golf events as it seeks to help inspire a new generation of children to take up the game invented in their home country.
