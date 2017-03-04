American Golf Appoints Tour Ambassador
American Golf is proud to announce the signing of its first Tour player sponsorship with Ladies European Tour rookie, Elizabeth Mallett.
On her ninth birthday Elizabeth picked up her first ever golf club at an American Golf store. She went on to have an impressive amateur career and now works at the company’s Sutton Coldfield store, so it’s only fitting that on turning Pro the Midlander would choose to work with the brand that’s played such a significant role in her career to date.
“We’re really pleased to support Elizabeth as she starts her first season on the Ladies European Tour. She is a great ambassador for the ladies’ game and shares the same spirit and drive that we have for creating a positive image of golf. We are really excited to follow her progress this year,” comments Daniel Gathercole, Head of Marketing & Communications at American Golf.
Elizabeth’s golfing highlights are numerous. She has set five course records across England and Europe. She represented England at both girls and ladies international level, winning three English titles. When she took the Individual European Girls Team Championships in 2012, Elizabeth shot an incredible 64 which is the lowest round ever seen in the event’s history. Most recently she captained the 2015 and 2016 University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Team who compete in the NCAA Division 1 across the USA.
As American Golf Ambassador Elizabeth will attend events throughout the year and create tuition videos for the brand. Her appointment marks another step forward in American Golf’s ambitious plan to engage with more golfers and give them access to content that will help them improve their game.
“American Golf has been with me from the very first step of my golfing journey so I am really pleased that they have agreed to support me as my schoolgirl dreams finally become a reality,” explains Elizabeth.
She continued: “I have a passion for getting more people into golf and hope that by working with American Golf we can help more people realise their potential.”
For details of Elizabeth’s playing schedule and to find out more about this rising star follow @Eliz_Mallett
