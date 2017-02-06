Australian Jordan Zunic joins ISM
International Sports Management has completed the signing of exciting Australian Jordan Zunic.
The 25-year-old is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia, with victories at the 2015 BMW New Zealand Open and last year’s Northern Territory PGA Championship.
Last year he featured at the WGC-Cadillac Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions and finished in a share of 18th place at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Jordan has full Challenge Tour status and will be in the field at next week’s ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.
“I’m really excited to be joining the team at ISM. I feel it’s the right fit for me and they have already made me feel like part of the family,” Jordan said. “I believe that ISM’s support will open up some great opportunities and I’m looking forward to working with them, and the rest of my team, to achieve my goals and get the best out of 2017.”
Jordan joins fellow Australians Todd Sinnott, Ben Eccles and Antonio Murdaca in ISM’s stable.
Chubby Chandler founded ISM in 1989 and the management company includes Masters champion Danny Willett, fellow major winners Darren Clarke and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as former world number one Lee Westwood, among its clients.
ISM Chief Executive Officer Chandler said: “We’re delighted to have signed Jordan. He had great experience last year, playing at two WGCs and the Dunhill, and he’s shown his game can travel, which is important. I’m sure he’ll have a great year and exciting career ahead of him.”
