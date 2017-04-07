Bonus Boy Westwood Eyes Augusta Glory
Story published at 14:47, Thursday, April 6th, 2017
Lee Westwood is aiming for Masters glory when he tees off at Augusta later today and Flannels, the luxury fashion retailer, has highlighted its appreciation of high-end clothing by placing a £2 million price tag on the tournament’s famous green jacket.
Should Westwood, who was recently announced as a Flannels ambassador, emerge triumphant on Sunday, the Ryder Cup legend will land a massive £2 million bonus courtesy of the fashion retailer after it agreed to renew a unique deal put in place by a previous sponsor.
The agreement stipulates that the Englishman is entitled to scoop £2 million for a major championship victory and if he does emulate Danny Willett, his fellow Brit and ISM stable mate who took the title last year, it will be rich reward for a player who finished runner-up in 2010 and 2016.
Despite the pending payout, Westwood’s new sponsors claim they will be the first to toast his success should he pull on the famous green jacket this Sunday evening and, in the process, net the £2 million windfall.
Jenna Triscott, Marketing Manager at Flannels said: “Lee’s enjoyed unbelievable success over his career and we’d be absolutely delighted if we were part of a next chapter that included a US Masters victory. We’re very used to dealing with luxury clothing but the green jacket could be our most expensive item yet!”
Founded by Neil Prosser in 1976, the first Flannels store opened in Knutsford, Cheshire. Flannels now has a store portfolio spanning Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham and Cardiff and most recently opened stores in Plymouth, Sunderland, Gateshead’s Metrocentre, Swindon, Southport and Hereford, and shortly a stunning store in Solihull.
Launched in 2007, Flannels.com brings together the collection of iconic designer brands in one, easy-to-shop destination, combining the best international fashion with editorial content.
Tags: Flannels, Jenna Triscott, Lee Westwood, Neil ProsserTweet