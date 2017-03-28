Bubba Goes Green at Augusta with Volvik Balls
Bubba Watson will add even more colour to next week’s Masters as he’s set to play a Green Volvik S4 golf ball at a Major for the first time.
The two-time Masters champion signed a multi-year agreement on New Year’s Day with Volvik, the brand leader in multi-coloured performance golf balls based in South Korea. As part of the deal, Bubba can decide whether to play with a Green, Pink and White ball on any day of his choice.
So far this year, he has played largely with the Pink version of the premium-priced ball on the PGA Tour. But Volvik has now confirmed that he will play a Green ball at some stage during the Masters tournament in an attempt to win a third green jacket.
While playing the Volvik S4 ball this season, Bubba has a driving average of more than 305 yards with a swing speed of 120.9 mph. The four-piece ball features the world’s first patented dual core within its ‘Tour Urethane’ cover for extreme accuracy and optimal spin rate.
“The profile of Bubba playing the Green Volvik S4 coloured ball at Augusta will be massive for the Volvik brand and we anticipate a lot of interest in our colourful range of performance balls from golfers of all abilities across Europe,” said Jason Stewart, Volvik’s European Manager.
Among them are the spectacular Volvik Vivid range, the world’s first matte-finish coloured golf ball. This 3-piece ball provides longer distance for golfers with slower swing speeds looking for softer feel and consistent flight. It comes in Red, Orange, Pink, Green, Lime, Blue and White.
The Volvik S4 ball has a RRP of £49 per dozen and the Volvik Vivid retails at £39 per dozen. For more information, visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk or www.volvik.com
