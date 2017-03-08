Centurion Club to Host New European Tour Event
Story published at 23:41, Tuesday, March 7th, 2017
Page last updated at 11:55 pm, Tuesday, March 7th, 2017
Centurion Club, located on the outskirts of St Albans, Hertfordshire, has announced that it will be hosting the European Tour’s inaugural, new GolfSixes tournament from the 6th – 7th May this year. GolfSixes is a revolutionary, short form of tournament golf that will feature two-man teams from 16 different nations.
The tournament will be played over six holes of the course around a centrally located fan zone. Spectators will benefit from a highly theatrical, immersive event which will include amphitheatre-style stands around the tees and greens, music and pyrotechnics, and player interaction.
Fans who can’t be at the tournament can enjoy full coverage by Sky Sports, including POV cameras and caddie cams, as well as an interactive digital experience with polls, user generated content and unique social media content.
“We are immensely proud that the European Tour has chosen Centurion Club as the place to launch this new and exciting tournament format that should prove to be a popular spectacle among golf fans of all ages and echoes the ethos of our forward-thinking club,” commented Michael Duffy, Sales and Marketing Manager of Centurion Club.
Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour is eager to broaden the appeal of golf to the millennial demographic and believes that GolfSixes at Centurion Club will do just that:
“I encourage everyone, whether they are a golf fan or not, to come along to Centurion Club in May and immerse yourself in an occasion which will be unlike anything else you have experienced on a golf course before.”
Tickets for the event will be released online through the European Tour website soon, buying options and further tournament information can be found via www.europeantour.com.
Centurion Club www.centurionclub.co.uk
