Darnley’s Gin to Sponsor the Ricoh Women’s British Open
Story published at 10:16, Thursday, April 20th, 2017
Darnley’s Gin, one of the pioneers of the UK’s flourishing gin scene, has announced a major new partnership with the Ricoh Women’s British Open. The award-winning brand will become the ‘official gin’ of this year’s Championship, which will be making its first appearance in Fife at the iconic Kingsbarns Golf Links from 3-6th August.
As part of the deal, Darnley’s will be the exclusive gin provider for the Village Bar and Hospitality Tent and will also host an on-site sampling experience for spectators.
The partnership marks a milestone year for the forward thinking brand, who recently announced a bold new look, new expression and new distillery.
Commenting on the announcement, William Wemyss, Owner and Managing Director of Darnley’s Gin, said: “The Ricoh Women’s British Open is a real highlight of the international golfing calendar, so we are delighted to be associated with such a prestigious tournament.
“The Championship and Darnley’s Gin both pride themselves on their rich heritage and the fact that this year’s event will take place in Fife, the home town of the Wemyss family and location of our new distillery, makes the partnership even more of a natural fit.
“The sponsorship heralds an exciting new chapter for our gin and we are looking forward to announcing further exciting news over the coming months.”
Now in its 41st year, the Ricoh Women’s British Open is one of only two women’s Majors played outside the US, last year’s line-up boasted players from 30 different nations, including 17 of the world’s top 20 on the Rolex Rankings.
Darnley’s Gin is a premium award-winning, small batch London Dry Gin that is crafted with almost two centuries of the Wemyss family’s expertise in distinctive, high quality spirits. Each expression is masterfully distilled in a time-honoured style, with the finest grain spirit.
Darnley’s Gin was launched in 2010 by one of Scotland’s longest established and experienced wine and spirits makers, the Wemyss Family. Their seat in the Kingdom of Fife was established in the 14th Century and it is here, in 1565, that Mary Queen of Scots first met her future husband, Lord Darnley – an occasion that inspired the ‘Darnley’s Gin’ name many centuries later.
The Darnley’s Gin Distillery is scheduled to open in summer 2017, close to the company’s Kingsbarns Whisky Distillery in the East Neuk of Fife.
