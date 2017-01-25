ECCO® Golf Renews Asian Tour Sponsorship
Story published at 6:57, Tuesday, January 24th, 2017
Leading golf footwear innovator, ECCO Golf, will extend its partnership with the Asian Tour as the Official Footwear Sponsor for the next two years.
The renewal of the sponsorship is testament to ECCO Golf’s growing presence in the region, and affirms the Asian Tour’s desire to partner with leading brands across the world.
The partnership will see ECCO Golf’s new 2017 collection, which includes flagship ECCO COOL and ECCO CAGE PRO models, gaining significant exposure through the Tour’s multiple media platforms.
This will include digital, online and print, as well as direct customer engagement at exclusive Asian Tour events.
As the official sanctioning body for professional golf in Asia, the Asian Tour is responsible for the development of golf across the region, enhancing the careers of its members while remaining committed to uphold the integral values of the game.
Commenting on the extended partnership, Jesper Thuen, Head of Golf Asia-Pacific at ECCO, said: “Our agreement with the Asian Tour was an undisputed success in 2016 for both parties. We’re delighted to announce the extension of this partnership till 2018.
“We have made huge strides in the market, and are ambitious to maintain this momentum. The partnership enables us to extend our market reach, and connect with golfers across the whole of Asia.”
ECCO Golf forms part of the Asian Tour’s impressive portfolio of partners and sponsors that include Hilton Worldwide, Titleist and Rolex.
“The synergy between ECCO Golf and the Asian Tour is a perfect fit. As the region’s premier Tour, we see this as a meeting of market-leading brands,” commented Asian Tour CEO Josh Burack.
ECCO Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Smylie Kaufman, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson and Gerina Piller, among others.
