Experience The Ultimate Fit With Titleist At The BMW PGA Championship
Story published at 23:53, Tuesday, May 16th, 2017
Page last updated at 12:25 am, Wednesday, May 17th, 2017
Titleist is giving golfers the chance to undergo The Ultimate Fit alongside some of the world’s best players, offering unique fitting experiences on the driving range during this year’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
As an Official Partner of The European Tour, Titleist is providing the opportunity for 48 golfers to go ‘inside-the-ropes’ on Saturday and Sunday of one of the most historic events on The European Tour calendar to be dialled in and experience the complete performance of its tour-proven 917 metals family. Under the watchful eye of Titleist’s team of expert fitting technicians, golfers will be fitted alongside some of the best players in the world on the driving range at Wentworth, as the competition for the BMW PGA Championship crown nears its conclusion.
All lucky winners will receive a day-pass for either Saturday or Sunday to watch all of the action, before being invited onto the range to enjoy a custom-fit session with a Titleist Product Specialist, who will help find the perfect Titleist 917 Driver or Fairway combination of head, loft, shaft, Surefit® Hosel and Surefit® CG for their game. They will also undergo a golf ball fitting to find out which of Titleist’s industry-leading golf ball models is best suited to their game, and will help them shoot lower scores.
Arguably the most anticipated fitting event of Titleist’s comprehensive 2017 schedule – including Titleist Thursdays and Titleist Fitting Days throughout the UK & Ireland – The Ultimate Fit will also run at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and British Masters supported by Sky Sports.
Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club Marketing Manager, said: “At Titleist, we know how important it is for dedicated golfers to find the best-performing golf clubs for their games, and so it is with great excitement we are launching The Ultimate Fit at the European Tour’s flagship event.
“Setting the standard for complete performance, we think golfers will be extremely excited to be fit into a 917 Driver or Fairway on the range at Wentworth, an experience typically reserved for our Titleist Tour Staff Ambassadors. As a European Tour partner, we look forward to rolling out The Ultimate Fit series at a number of prestigious events throughout the summer, extending upon the hundreds of Titleist fitting events taking place across the UK & Ireland in 2017.”
Golfers can enter The Ultimate Fit via My European Tour before Sunday 21st May at 23:59, after which winners will be selected via a random prize draw. In addition to entry to the tournament for this once-in-a-lifetime custom-fit experience, three lucky ‘Ultimate Winners’ will also receive an invitation to play over the Wentworth West course just hours after the BMW PGA Champion is crowned, on Monday 29th May, including an overnight stay at a local hotel and an exclusive Team Titleist goodie bag.
Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director, BMW PGA Championship, said: “We are delighted to offer keen golfers the chance to take part in The Ultimate Fit on the range at the BMW PGA Championship in partnership with Titleist.
“The Championship offers a unique opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in world golf compete for one of the sport’s most coveted pieces of silverware, over one if its best-loved golf courses. With the addition of The Ultimate Fit, we have been able to improve the spectator experience even further for this year, and I look forward to seeing the lucky winners tee it up alongside the pros on the range at Wentworth.”
A further opportunity to participate in The Ultimate Fit will be offered to BMW PGA Championship ticket holders through a social media competition to be rolled-out on Saturday and Sunday of tournament week. To be in with a chance of winning, follow @TitleistEurope and @BMWPGA on Twitter, @TitleistUKIreland and @TheEuropeanTour on Facebook and @TitleistUKIreland and @EuropeanTour on Instagram.
For spectators to this exciting event, the market-leading brand will be offering free golf ball fittings at the entrance to the range.
To find out further information about The Ultimate Fit events and to enter the free prize-draw, visit EuropeanTour.com/TitleistUltimateFit
