Golf Pride Maintains Its Grip on PGA Official Supplier Status
Story published at 23:50, Tuesday, March 7th, 2017
Page last updated at 1:33 pm, Wednesday, March 8th, 2017
Golf Pride, the company whose grips are favoured by a majority of the world’s Tour players, has extended its status as a PGA Official Supplier for another three years.
The brand, which is part of USA-based Eaton, plays a major part in educating PGA Assistants in what can be a very profitable pro shop service. To that end, Golf Pride supplies the PGA’s National Training Academy with more than 1,000 grips annually for them to learn the art of re-gripping clubs.
In addition, Golf Pride makes an annual award to the top PGA Assistant in the equipment technology exams. And, in what was a first last year, the brand offered free re-gripping to PGA pros at three regional tournaments.
Commenting on renewing its PGA Official Supplier status, Conor Dillon, EMEA regional manager for Eaton Corporation – Golf Pride Grips, said: “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with The PGA.
“We see it as an extremely important relationship in terms of growing the Golf Pride brand. Our relationship with the PGA Professional is integral to our success. Helping them educate their customers about the importance of re-gripping is beneficial not only to us, but also to them in terms of maximising revenue from grip sales.”
Hamish Ferguson, The PGA’s executive director – commercial, added: “We are delighted to extend our contract with Golf Pride as our official grip supplier. The students use Golf Pride grips as part of their education and training programme and we feel privileged to be working with such a proactive company. We would also like to thank Conor Dillon for his continued support.”
The clubs of more than 80 per cent of the world’s Tour players are equipped with Golf Pride grips and that number is expected to rise following the recent launch of its patented ALIGN Technology.
“This is something we’re particularly excited about,” added Dillon. “The feedback we’ve received from the market so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We expect it to be a best-seller for pros around the country in 2017.”
PGA News www.pga.info
Golf Pride www.golfpride.com
