Harrington Re-Enacts His Famous Shot at Birkdale
Story published at 2:04, Wednesday, May 24th, 2017
Former Major champion Padraig Harrington returned to Royal Birkdale on Monday, 22nd May to the scene of one of the most famous shots in modern Open Championship history.
Ahead of golf’s oldest Major which returns to the Southport links in July, Padraig re-enacted his defining shot on the 17th hole that clinched his second Open title nine years ago by hitting the latest model Wilson Staff 5-wood club from the same spot on the fairway.
Back in 2008, most observers had expected him to lay-up for his second shot after hitting a good drive on Birkdale’s 572-yard, par-5 penultimate hole. But, the Irishman was in full flight and opted instead to hit a perfect 5-wood that chased up the narrow entrance to the green and settled a few feet from the cup.
A tap in eagle followed birdies on the 13th and 15th to record a flawless back-nine of 32 and end the challenges of Greg Norman and Ian Poulter. In extremely windy conditions, Padraig posted a final round score of 69 to win by four shots and retain the Champion Golfer title he won at Carnoustie the year before.
Nearly a decade later, the three-time Major winner – who is in his 20th season of using Wilson Staff clubs on the global stage – demonstrated how far modern technology has moved club development forward when he hit the brand’s latest D300 5-wood club to replicate the famous shot.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Wilson Staff clubs have given me a genuine edge over my rivals at previous Opens and faced with a similar shot on the 17th this year, I wouldn’t hesitate to hit the D300 5-wood if I was in contention again during the final round,” said Padraig, who signed a new multi-year contract with Wilson Golf last December.
“Thanks to Padraig’s input, we’ve been able to improve designs and introduce new materials that make it easier for club players to hit shots like the one that every golf fan around the world remembers from his exciting Open victory at Royal Birkdale,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf. “His involvement with the new Wilson Staff D300 clubs has contributed to not only a range packed with modern technology, but one that looks great too,” he added.
The new D300 range blends proven Right Light™ Technology with cutting edge design to produce what Wilson Golf believes to be its best ever game-improvement distance clubs both in terms of performance and looks.
An aerodynamic designed head shape, coupled with visible Micro Vortex Generators, reduces drag force to increase clubhead speed and deliver enhanced distance. In addition, a Carpenter Custom 455 stainless steel face insert creates a thin, flexible and responsive Characteristic Time (CT) face for increased ball speeds and longer distances.
The D300 5-wood is available at a RRP of £155 and comes with an 18° loft, Type 49 graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour 25 grips.
For more information on the D300 family of game-improvement clubs and the rest of the Wilson Staff range visit: www.wilsongolf.com
