It ‘plays’ to wear pink
Story published at 14:13, Friday, February 3rd, 2017
At The Omega Dubai Desert Classic today there has been more pink than in other tournaments. This year’s tournament once again is supporting the AL JALILA FOUNDATION.
In association with Brest Friends (the only cancer support group in Dubai) the Foundation aims to tackle the issues of breast cancer in the UAE by raising awareness, funding research and supporting the treatment of patients.
The tournament organisers wished to turn the tournament ‘PINK’ during the 2nd round. All players were strongly encouraged to support this cause by wearing something pink on the day and Callaway Apparel was equally keen for its players to raise awareness and had just the solution.
Real men do wear pink and the Polo worn by Callaway Apparel Ambassadors is part of Callaway’s 2017 Spring / Summer collection which arrives in retailers this month.
AL JALILA FOUNDATION www.aljalilafoundation.ae/who-we- are/about-us/
Tags: Al Jalila Foundation, Callaway Apparel, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas BjornTweet