It ‘plays’ to wear pink

Thomas Bjorn during the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on 3 February 2017 at the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE (photo credit: Richard Castka/Sportpixgolf.com)

At The Omega Dubai Desert Classic today there has been more pink than in other tournaments. This year’s tournament once again is supporting the AL JALILA FOUNDATION.

In association with Brest Friends (the only cancer support group in Dubai) the Foundation aims to tackle the issues of breast cancer in the UAE by raising awareness, funding research and supporting the treatment of patients.

Pablo Larrazabal during the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on 3 February 2017 at the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE (photo credit: Richard Castka/Sportpixgolf.com0

The tournament organisers wished to turn the tournament ‘PINK’ during the 2nd round. All players were strongly encouraged to support this cause by wearing something pink on the day and Callaway Apparel was equally keen for its players to raise awareness and had just the solution.

Real men do wear pink and the Polo worn by Callaway Apparel Ambassadors is part of Callaway’s 2017 Spring / Summer collection which arrives in retailers this month.

AL JALILA FOUNDATION www.aljalilafoundation.ae/who-we- are/about-us/

