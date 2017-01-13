James Heath agrees management and sponsorship deal with Jenahura
Story published at 14:37, Monday, January 9th, 2017
Page last updated at 12:15 pm, Wednesday, January 11th, 2017
Former England Amateur Champion and winner of the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge earlier this year, James Heath is the latest professional to join Jenahura’s talented stable of tournament professionals.
The agreement will see Jenahura manage and sponsor Heath who will play a combined schedule on the European Tour and Challenge Tour in 2017. In addition, Jenahura’s logo will be embroidered on Heath’s tour bag for the 2016/17 season.
2016 has been an emotional roller-coaster for James Heath. Following the passing of his mother early in the year, James experienced the joy of becoming a father for the first time. The mix of emotions inspired Heath to an impressive victory in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge with an outstanding winning score of 21-under par which included a second round 62. Two weeks later his good form continued when he claimed a prize spot in the 145th Open – his first major championship appearance at Royal Troon. Although James failed to gain his full playing rights on the European Tour, finishing just outside the automatic qualification places in the Road to Oman (20th) and by just one shot at Q-School he is excited with his progress and can’t wait to get under way in 2017.
Martyn Norris, Managing Director at Jenahura commented “We are absolutely delighted James has agreed to join our stable. He is a first class person on and off the course and there is no doubting his prodigious talent. I have absolutely no doubt that James’ career is heading in the right direction and he will become a regular name on European Tour leaderboards very soon.”
Heath said “It’s been quite a year! I am delighted that Jenahura are prepared to invest and help me to take my game to the next level. When you have been in the wilderness for a while you naturally have doubts but I have worked hard and this year I have made really great progress with my game. When I first met Martyn it was clear that he has a passion to really support his players. We spoke at Q-School in November and it didn’t take us long to agree terms, I’m excited to be working with Jenahura.”
Martyn Norris added “Signing James caps off another terrific year for us and shows our continued commitment to invest in our players. James has genuine star quality and with renewed focus and desire I believe he will become a household name before too long. To have a player of James’ talent sign for us is a not only a great thrill but also signals our intention to commit and invest in a small pool of elite, hard working golfers. I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas present!”
The contract was signed at The Wisley Golf Club where James is a member. For further information, please contact: Martyn Norris – 07768 876729 martyn@jenahura.com
