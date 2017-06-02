Jamie Donaldson Signs for PUMA Golf
Story published at 17:32, Thursday, June 1st, 2017
Page last updated at 9:35 pm, Thursday, June 1st, 2017
PUMA Golf, a leader in golf apparel innovation, design and style has announced the signing of European Tour Player Jamie Donaldson on an apparel, belt and trouser deal with immediate effect.
Donaldson turned pro in 2000 following a brilliant amateur career for Wales and GB&I. In 2001, he won the Russian Open and the Telia Grand Prix in Sweden on the Challenge Tour before making progress again on the European Tour in the mid 2000’s following a career threatening back injury.
He found consistent form on The European Tour in 2008 with several Top 10s and made his breakthrough win at the Irish Open in 2012. He followed that by winning the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in 2013, as he finished 5th on the Race to Dubai.
2014 saw Jamie secure his membership for The PGA Tour with his stunning 2nd place finish at the WGC Cadillac Championship, won the 2014 Czech Open and was a member of the successful European Ryder Cup team securing the winning point. In 2015 Jamie had Top 10 finishes at The Players Championship and The Honda Classic on the PGA Tour. He finished the year of superbly by winning the Thailand Golf Championship.
“We’re delighted that Jamie has decided to join the COBRA PUMA GOLF team and will be wearing PUMA Golf products on Tour” said Mark Freeman – General Manager – COBRA PUMA Golf UK. “Having achieved 3 European Tour victories, and secured the winning point as part of the victorious 2014 Ryder Cup Team, Jamie is a proven winner, and we look forward to working with him and his team to provide great products and service, and help achieve further success.”
COBRA PUMA Golf is a part of PUMA SE, one of the world’s leading sports brand that designs, develops, sells and markets footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit cobragolf.co.uk and cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf
Tags: Jamie Donaldson, Mark Freeman, Puma GolfTweet