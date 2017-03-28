Kaymer to headline in Czech Republic as tournament secured until 2023
Story published at 16:29, Monday, March 27th, 2017
Double Major Champion Martin Kaymer will lead the field as the qualification process for The 2018 Ryder Cup gets under way at the D+D REAL Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague from August 31 to September 3.
News of the three-time Ryder Cup winner’s participation coincides with the announcement that promoters Relmost have extended their agreement with the European Tour to continue the event until 2023.
The German star has confirmed his debut appearance at the D+D REAL Czech Masters as he aims to add to a trophy cabinet that includes the 2014 US Open and 2010 PGA Championship amongst 11 European Tour titles.
The former World Number One was Europe’s hero at The 2012 Ryder Cup, holing a six-foot putt on the last to defeat Steve Stricker and secure the point needed to complete the comeback dubbed ‘The Miracle at Medinah’.
Martin Kaymer said: “This will be my debut at the D+D REAL Czech Masters, and I am really looking forward to playing at the Albatross Golf Resort this summer. I have heard a lot of good things about the event and the golf course, so I am excited to have the chance to come to Prague and play in the Czech Republic for the first time in my career.”
Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “The D+D REAL Czech Masters occupies a key spot on the European Tour International Schedule, as the players who have aspirations to represent Team Europe at The 2018 Ryder Cup look to catch the eye of captain Thomas Bjørn.
“The start of the Ryder Cup qualification process reminds us all of how close we are to the excitement and drama of the great event once again, and it’s fitting that the D+D REAL Czech Masters field will include players such as Martin Kaymer, who is synonymous with some great European moments over the past few years.
“The support of Relmost has been crucial in the growth and development of this tournament in recent years, and we are delighted that they have reaffirmed their support not just for the tournament, but for golf in the Czech Republic as a whole, by agreeing such a lengthy contract extension.”
Petr Dědek, Owner of Relmost, said: “Although the current agreement runs until next year, we decided to renew with the European Tour in advance. With the agreement up to 2023 we wanted to confirm our interest in the further development of this tournament and further our support of Czech golf.
“We strongly believe, that by this time, the Czech Republic will have at least one established player on the European Tour. The tournament has a worldwide marketing impact, and is ideal for promoting Prague and the Czech Republic as a golf destination. This long term contract also helps us to close long term sponsorship deals, which have been very favourable since last year.”
European Tour www.europeantour.com
