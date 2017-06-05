LET Launches New Tournament in Thailand
The Ladies European Tour, together with Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club and Khon Rak Golf Co.,Ltd., supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand and Thai LPGA, has announced the inaugural edition of the Ladies European Thailand Championship 2017, which will be held on July 6-9, 2017, at Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club, Pattaya – Chonburi, with a total purse of 300,000 Euro (approx. 12 million Baht). The tournament will see the Ladies European Tour return to Thailand for the first time in 12 years, continuing the country’s golfing success story.
Ladies European Tour CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh stated: “It’s exciting to add the Ladies European Thailand Championship to the LET schedule and on behalf of our players, I would like to thank the Sports Authority of Thailand for their commitment to sponsor the tournament. We believe that this event will contribute positively towards growing the game in Thailand whilst showcasing the world class golf facilities to a global audience via our media platforms. I encourage everyone in the local community to come out and cheer on our fantastic female golfers as they compete for glory at Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club in July.”
Speaking at the launch press conference in Thailand, LET Tournament Director Joao Paulo Pinto commented, “On behalf of the Ladies European Tour, may I say how thrilled I am to be here at the magnificent Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club today to launch the Ladies European Thailand Championship 2017. This is an extremely exciting opportunity for us, to bring world class sport to a region where we can make a real difference by engaging with local people, particularly women and children, and encouraging them to participate in sport as part of a healthy lifestyle.
“As one of the world’s leading golf tours, the LET will be bringing more than just 70 top women golfers to Pattaya. We will bring a fresh and exciting product which will motivate and inspire people to participate in sport and we are looking forward to working with our fellow officials and players from the Thai LPGA.”
On behalf of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Mr. Viboon Champangoen – Head of Professional Sports Standardisation and Administration Division – stated, “As the Sports Authority of Thailand, the state government which supports the organisation of the Ladies European Thailand Championship, SAT aims to deliver support and encouragement to develop sports in Thailand. Our vision is to realise the potential of Thailand to be the sport hub of the region and to encourage Thai athletes to step onto world-class stages. I would like to show our gratitude to all of the supporters that are involved in this tournament and I hope that it will become a huge success.”
The host venue, Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club, is a magnificent golf course, set amid beautiful scenery and surroundings in Pattaya. Club President, Mrs. Chanya Swangchitr, commented: “It is such an honour to welcome our best Thai and international lady golfers to compete at Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club and we cannot wait to celebrate the first champion of the inaugural edition of Ladies European Thailand Championship. On behalf of the host venue, we are proud to announce our readiness to challenge all golfers and facilitate all officers, to motivate an outstanding international event, which will strengthen tourism and the economy, as well as bringing local people to be part of the event. I believe that the Ladies European Thailand Championship 2017 will be one of the most exciting tournaments in Thailand.”
The Promoter, Khon Rak Golf Co.,Ltd. by Mr. Kritpong Panpha – President, stated: “We take great pride in organising this significant event, for the purpose of arousing interest and evaluating the strength of ladies’ golf in Thailand. We aim to strengthen and grow golf to meet the world standard. We also hope that the Ladies European Thailand Championship 2017 will contribute benefits to all segments, not only golf, but also to tourism in the region and at a national level, both through the event organisation and through international and domestic broadcasting.”
A field of 126 female golfers will compete in the Ladies European Thailand Championship 2017, including 70 LET members, 40 Thai LPGA members and 16 invited players, competing for 300,000 Euros, as well as World Ranking Points.
