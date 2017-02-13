Lumine Golf Festival Hosts PGAs of Europe Fourball Championship
February 13th, 2017
Celebrating all that’s great about competitive golf with a week of tournament play, Lumine proudly welcomed back the prestigious PGAs of Europe Fourball Championship from February 6-8.
After three days of competition, England’s Paul Hendriksen and James Ruth (PGA of GB&I) emerged victorious. The pair carded an impressive final round 64 (-7) to secure a 17 under par total, putting them two shots ahead of the field.
Calle Carlsson, General Manager, Lumine Mediterránea Beach & Golf Club, said: “We are extremely proud to have welcomed such a large field of professionals for what has been a very successful tournament. Hosting this event has allowed us to showcase not only the exceptional facilities at Lumine but also the Costa Daurada in its full capacity, which has helped affirm our position on the map as a fantastic tourist destination.
“Our congratulations go to both Paul and James for a fantastic display of golf in testing conditions!”
The first event of this week’s Lumine Golf Festival saw PGA Professional competitors take on the renowned Lakes and Hills courses at the premier destination.
Designed by two-time Major Champion and World Golf Hall of Famer, Greg Norman, The Lakes course places more emphasis on golfers’ technical proficiency. Positioned on the lowest lying land on the property, navigating its way through areas of wetlands and natural vegetation, the 6,300-metre par 71 golf course offers a Links design that is a genuine challenge for any golfer.
Meanwhile Lumine Hills undoubtedly gives players the most spectacular views from the resort, rolling through leafy woods of white pine and extensive plantations of olive and carob trees. Stretching across 6,334 metres, the par 72 Hills course rises to offer exceptional views out onto the Mediterranean Sea.
Paul Hendriksen (PGA of GB&I), said of Lumine: “The facilities are awesome, both golf courses are very strong, the clubhouses, the practice facilities – everything is really, really good here. We love coming here…this time of year the weather is a bit windy, but I know that’s not the true reflection of the area. It’s great for getting tournament practice in during the wintertime.”
Also praising the first-class facilities at Lumine was Paul’s partner, James Ruth (PGA of GB&I): “Both courses here are lovely and are great for betterball because they give you a chance to make some birdies and score low. Practice facilities and clubhouses are fantastic.”
The Lumine Golf Festival celebrations are set to continue today with the start of the inaugural Lumine International Pro-Am. Played across three days, 10th – 12th February, the tournament calls for one PGA Professional and three amateur players to battle it out over the Lakes and Hills courses. Alongside the pro-am event, professionals will also compete in a 54-hole stroke play tournament for a guaranteed prize fund of €20,000.
The Troon managed property lies just 50 minutes south of Barcelona and is home to a luxury Beach Club and a state-of-the-art Golf Academy. Neighbouring the property is Europe’s most popular theme park, Port Aventura, a comprehensive meetings and conference centre, the coastal towns of Salou and Cambrils, both renowned for their nightlife and cuisine, and just ten minutes away is the cultural town of Tarragona.
