Lynx Golf Signs Becky Brewerton
Story published at 18:00, Tuesday, January 10th, 2017
Lynx Golf, the fastest growing British golf equipment brand, has added two-time Ladies European Tour winner and double Solheim Cup star, Becky Brewerton, to its team of professional playing ambassadors.
With more than 240 LET tournament appearances and 61 top 10 finishes, ‘Brew’ as she is widely known, is one of the UK’s most recognisable female golfers, with career earnings in excess of €1m and currently playing with a 10-year exemption to the LET.
On joining Lynx, the 34-year-old Welsh star said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be signing for Lynx, it was a no brainier after all of the wonderful things I’d heard about their product from fellow tour players Lydia Hall and Laura Davies.
“Lynx are such a forward thinking British brand and their reach goes out to men, women and children of all standards across the spectrum of golf. I’m more determined than ever to repay the faith they have shown in me. It’s going to be a great year working with such a wonderful team.”
Becky is still being custom fitted for clubs at Lynx’s Weybridge HQ, but is expected to follow fellow Welsh star Lydia with the Black Cat driver in her bag. The club has currently propelled Lydia to 16th place in driving distance on the LET.
Having represented Europe in the Solheim Cup in 2007 and 2009, Becky joins Lydia, Dame Laura Davies, Paul Eales (Senior European Tour), Danny Poulter (EuroPro/Challenge Tour) and Craig Sutherland (Asian Tour/EuroPro Tour) in Lynx’s stable of tournament playing ambassadors.
Lynx is also played by former European Tour star and now Sky TV commentator, Nick Dougherty.
Lynx Golf CEO, Steve Elford, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Becky to the team. Signing tour players for Lynx is much more than paying to secure branding – we want to work with players who want to play Lynx clubs and in that respect Becky ticks every box.
“She’s successful, articulate, respected and is right behind everything we’re trying to do as an authentic British golf brand.”
With over 650 active accounts, Lynx boasts three permanent Demo Day staff available for both stockists and non-stockists and remains one of the most forward-thinking companies in golf.
Lynx is dedicated to supporting ‘green grass’ Pro shop business and to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels.
For more information visit www.lynxgolf.co.uk
