Major Golfing Event Comes to Yorkshire
Story published at 9:22, Thursday, May 25th, 2017
From 30th May – 1st June Leeds Golf Centre, the home of modern golf, will host the Leeds Senior Masters. The event will be the first of its kind in Yorkshire for over 30 years and part of the biggest event outside of the European Seniors Tour.
The Senior Masters Tour is the home of regular tournaments for golf professionals and next week’s event is sure to make history in Yorkshire, as Leeds Golf Centre opens its doors to the public to witness over 70 pros compete at the golf course in Wike, Leeds.
The three-day event aims to help and promote the senior professional circuit outside of the European Senior Tour. Ryder Cup players, European Tour winners and PGA Champions are among the professional line up at Leeds Golf Centre. Well-known names from the golfing world include Fraser Mann, Andrew Oldcorn, Paul Wesselingh, Peter Baker and Gordon J Brand.
The prestigious Pro-Am will take place on the first day, giving amateurs the chance to play alongside professionals in a team. Celebrity names include former England footballer, David Seaman, former welsh international footballer, Clayton Blackmore, and ex Manchester United player, Lee Sharpe.
The event has been created by Nigel Sweet, Operations Manager at Leeds Golf Centre, who joined the Senior circuit for the first time in 2016 after playing the game for 38 years. Speaking about the event, Nigel said; “With such a strong group of pros and amateurs lined up, Leeds Golf Centre is thrilled to be hosting such a prestigious event and proud that we have brought it to Yorkshire for our region to enjoy.
“We look forward to welcoming the players and spectators for three exciting days of golf. Leeds Golf Centre aims to inspire more people to get in to golf and there is no better tournament to witness than this one. Our doors are open and we hope that members of the public come along and enjoy the atmosphere throughout the tournament.”
This is the first 72-man event for senior golfers over the age of 48 at Leeds Golf Centre and is set to be an annual event in the golfing calendar. Members of the public are invited to witness quality golf at the Pro-Am day and the main event which will promise a huge £25k prize pot.
Leeds Golf Centre www.leedsgolfcentre.com
