Matthias Schwab Joins ISM
Story published at 7:26, Tuesday, June 6th, 2017
Matthias Schwab has signed with International Sports Management and will make his first professional appearance on home soil at this week’s Lyoness Open powered by ORGANIC+ in Austria.
The 22-year-old concluded a stellar amateur career with Vanderbilt University last month, finishing third in the NCAA DI Men’s National Championship for the second consecutive year and helping his college to the NCAA Match-Play semi-finals.
A two-time All-American and named All-SEC First Team for a third straight season, Matthias clinched the Palmer Cup for Europe last summer and played at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Matthias makes his professional debut at the Lyoness Open, a tournament where he finished in a share of 14th as an 18-year-old four years ago.
He said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Vanderbilt and I would like to thank everyone there for all of their help over the last few years.
“I’m proud of my progress as an amateur but now I feel ready to make this next step and I’m excited to be playing as a professional in Austria for the first time.
“I’m happy to trust ISM to help me and I look forward to working with them.”
ISM is a global management company and has helped shape the careers of major winners Danny Willett, Darren Clarke and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as former world number one Lee Westwood.
Chief Executive Officer Chubby Chandler said: “Matthias’ achievements as an amateur are there for all to see and he’s obviously a player of real quality.
“We’re hoping he continues to follow in the footsteps of players like Justin Thomas and Patrick Rodgers and we’re delighted to be working with him.”
Nick Mullen, ISM Director Global Golf and Consulting, said: “We’ve been following Matthias’ progress for a long time. We’re so pleased he’s decided to join us and we can’t wait to watch him fulfil his potential over the years ahead.”
ISM www.ism.golf
